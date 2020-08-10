Watch Yellowstone Online: Season 3 Episode 8

at .

Did Beth's battle with Willa Hayes leave someone dead?

On Yellowstone Season 3 Episode 8, the drama was at an all-time high as everyone scrambled to find a way to take the villains down. 

Forrie J Smith as Lloyd - Horizontal - Yellowstone Season 3 Episode 8

Beth also had to come to terms with her relationship with her brother. 

Meanwhile, John was given a lucrative offer, but he did not know whether he was being played. 

Elsewhere, Monica had a harrowing ordeal. 

Watch Yellowstone Season 3 Episode 8 Online

Use the video above to watch Yellowstone online right here via TV Fanatic.

Yellowstone Season 3 Episode 8 Quotes

John: That's not the glow of a blushing bride.
Beth: Oh, Dad. The blush was fucked out of me years ago.
John: Jesus. Baby, I love our man to man talks, but we need to set some goddamned boundaries here. I can't unhear that, honey.
Beth: Well, it was a metaphor. Sorta.

Jamie: He never had that. He had their respect; he had their loyalty, but that? I don't even know what you call that.
Kayce: I don't either. Gratitude, I guess.

Yellowstone Season 3 Episode 8

Yellowstone Season 3 Episode 8 Photos

You're Smilin'! - Yellowstone Season 3 Episode 8
You Outlived Your Past - Yellowstone Season 3 Episode 8
Lloyd Gets a Shock - Yellowstone Season 3 Episode 8
He's Supposed to be Dead - Yellowstone Season 3 Episode 8
Walker Returns - Yellowstone Season 3 Episode 8
The Last Thing He Said - Yellowstone Season 3 Episode 8
