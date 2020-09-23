Amazon's Truth Seekers from Simon Pegg and Nick Frost Gets Trailer and Release Date

Let's be honest. There are not enough genre shows on television anymore.

A programming staple for many years, we're in a terrible rut when it comes to sci-fi and especially horror programming.

So when you tell me that comedic duo Simon Pegg and Nick Frost are behind an upcoming genre Amazon series called Truth Seekers, well, it's an easy sell.

Pegg and Frost are behind some of my favorite movies including the classic, Shaun of the Dead.

It's unfortunate that the pair isn't acting as such in Truth Seekers, but I have faith that with their touch on-screen and off, we'll be in for a good time.

And with Halloween called off in most areas because it's supposedly not safe to wear a mask to get candy when that's all we do anymore anyway, we are in desperate need of entertainment to celebrate the holiday.

Truth Seekers is an eight-episode paranormal comedy series from Frost and Pegg, and the trailer that dropped today offers a glimpse into the goosebump-inducing adventures of the part-time paranormal investigators.

Teaming up to uncover and film ghostly sightings across the UK, the Truth Seekers upload their hair-raising adventures to an online channel for all to see.

After watching the trailer, it seems the Seekers might be in over their head, which is par for the course with the material Frost and Pegg create best.

As the Truth Seekers stake out haunted churches, underground bunkers, and abandoned hospitals with their array of homemade ghost-detecting gizmos, their supernatural experiences grow more frequent, more terrifying and even deadly.

Soon, they begin to uncover a conspiracy that could bring about Armageddon for the entire human race.

Yes, something tells me that we'll be laughing at our demise!

The series stars Nick Frost as Gus, Simon Pegg as Dave, Samson Kayo as Elton, Malcolm McDowell as Richard, Emma D’Arcy as Astrid, and Susan Wokoma as Helen.

Joining Pegg and Frost are collaborators Nat Saunders and James Serafinowicz, who also exective produce alongside Miles Ketley and Jim Field Smith, who also directs.

And the best news of all? Truth Seekers drops on October 30, just in time for prime Halloween viewing.

So, who's in?

Carissa Pavlica is the managing editor and a staff writer and critic for TV Fanatic. She's a member of the Critic's Choice Association, enjoys mentoring writers, cats, and passionately discussing the nuances of television and film. Follow her on Twitter and email her here at TV Fanatic.