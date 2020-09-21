Filthy Rich: Kim Cattrall and Tate Taylor Preview FOX's New Primetime Soap

Filthy Rich has a lot going for it.

The new FOX primetime drama debuts tonight, and it's the perfect TV series for this uncertain time in our lives.

If you're looking for something to take your mind off everything, then Filthy Rich should be on your list.

Earlier this year, TV Fanatic's Carissa Pavlica caught up with series star Kim Cattrall and showrunner, Tate Taylor, to speak about the series.

When asked about what fans can look forward to in the series, Kim said the following:

"It's fun," Cattrall said during the chat.

"I think that's what I'm missing in what I'm watching."

"There is a lot of darkness in our story, but there's a black humor also. It's like the audience is in on what's going on, which really leads to a lot of escapades, and unlikely ones."

"But the show is just a lot of fun to watch," the former Sex and the City actress adds.

"It reminds me, in the best possible way, of those shows that I grew up with, which I loved. Characters bigger than life doing outrageous things. And doing it in the very filthy, rich kind of way."

As for how the series came to mind for Taylor, he said the following.

"I had a lot of friends in the South, strong Christian women especially, who were very moderate, if not, in some people's mind, barely practicing their so-called Christian faiths."

"But their faith is important to them. It's very strong. It's very admirable, which is true love and acceptance."

"In Christianity, like most religions, it's been hijacked by extremists, and it's a voice for them. It's a voice for the decisions they have to make and obstacles that they face, and they're only human in the end."

"It also represents what I think is an underserved market. I call them the flyover states of America."

"I think it's going to be a lot of fun. It is in no way pro-religious at all. It's one of seven different facets of the show."

