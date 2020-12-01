Watch Filthy Rich Online: Season 1 Episode 10

How did it all end for the Monreaux family?

On Filthy Rich Season 1 Episode 10, an explosive secret threatened to destroy everything the family stood for.

Mighty Return - Tall - Filthy Rich Season 1 Episode 10

Meanwhile, Mark and Rose were ready to take the next step in their relationship.

However, all of the insane drama made Margaret do something crazy to protect Rose.

What did she do?

Filthy Rich Season 1 Episode 10 Quotes

Nothing is going to ruin my daughter's perfect wedding day. Not even her groom.

Margaret

Anne: Margaret what are you doing here?
Young Margaret: I guess I'm kinda sad. I'm the cook's daughter. I'll never have what those rich girls have.
Anne: Come with me... this was my dress when I first came out. Why should rich girls have all the fun?

