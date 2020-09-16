Stumptown's Fate Uncertain in Another Stunning Renewal Reversal

And, another one bites the dust.

Despite a renewal and even getting mentioned in the ABC Fall 2020 slate of programming last June, ABC has swung the ax on Stumptown.

Heavy is the heart that watches broadcast TV in 2020.

Stumptown wasn't a ratings heavy hitter, but the quirky premise and star appeal of lead Cobie Smulders ensured a healthy audience.

The story follows Dex Parios (Smulders), a veteran who has seen better days.

She began pretty down on her luck but with a trusted group of friends who had her back.

As the season progressed, Dex earned her Private Investigator stripes by taclking difficult cases and putting her trust into mentors.

It didn't always work out, but we still loved watching her.

Other stars include Jake Johnson, Tantoo Cardinal, Cole Sibus, Adrian Martinez, with Camryn Manheim and Michael Ealy, all playing characters with a vested interest in Dex.

Some were even love interests, as while she might be troubled, Dex didn't have a problem catching the eye of people of both sexes.

You won't be surprised to discover that ABC is blaming COVID for the death of Stumptown.

The series films in Los Angeles, but although other productions have gotten underway in the city, Stumptown wasn't one of them.

There is a little light at the end of the tunnel, though, to keep your spirits high.

ABC Signature, the studio behind Stumptown, isn't giving up hope for the show just yet.

Although the cast and crew have been notified of ABC's decision, the studio is going to shop Stumptown around elsewhere.

In other words, it's time to make your voices heard so that the thunderous applause rounding up other services to take the plunge with Stumptown.

Stumptown joins The Society, I'm Not OK With This, and I'm Sorry as the latest casualty of the COVID virus, and they all hurt.

You can still watch Stumptown online right here via TV Fanatic to relive Stumptown Season 1.

Carissa Pavlica is the managing editor and a staff writer and critic for TV Fanatic. She's a member of the Critic's Choice Association, enjoys mentoring writers, cats, and passionately discussing the nuances of television and film. Follow her on Twitter and email her here at TV Fanatic.