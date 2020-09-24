The Boys Spinoff In the Works at Amazon

Are you ready for more from The Boys?

If so, we have great news.

The first spinoff of Amazon's successful series is getting fast tracked.

Although I would have been tickled to death to see the first spinoff appropriately called The Girls, it's not to be.

Super sad sigh right here.

Instead, the spinoff will focus on an upcoming group of Supes who are in, of all things, Supe college.

We know what Supe powers do to people as adults, so now we're going to get a chance to see the younger crowd taking a Super-charged pass at things like sex, drugs, and going to class.

It's described as part college show and part Hunger Games as it follows the up-and-comers as they compete to get the best Supe spots around the country in the most sought-after cities.

It sounds a lot like those who attend the FBI Academy and their quest to get the best assignments, expect, well, they're serious.

Putting their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test will give this college group of Supes a lot to do as they entertain us.

Craig Rosenberg, a producer on The Boys, is witting the spinoff set at America's only Supe college.

It shouldn't come as a surprise that the college is run by Vought International, which seems like a bit of a spoiler. Vought is not going anywhere anytime soon no matter how hard the Boys and their allies want to see it destroyed.

This fast-tracked spinoff won't come as a surprise when you learn that The Boys, which was already a massive performer for Season 1, found The Boys Season 2 numbers outpacing the first season by 89%.

That's a win for Amazon even with the weekly rollout, which I happen to enjoy very much.

Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television in association with Point Grey Pictures, Kripke Enterprises, and Original film are behind the spinoff.

Rosenberg will executive produce the spinoff along with The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke, Point Grey's Seth Rogen, Even Goldberg, and James Weaver, and Original Films' Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty. Also executive producing are Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, who created The Boys comics.

And, before you ask, yes, indeed, the spinoff will be irreverent and raunchy as its big brother, so don't rouse the kids to tell them this news.

It's another show for the grownups, and that's perfectly fine with me.

Carissa Pavlica is the managing editor and a staff writer and critic for TV Fanatic. She's a member of the Critic's Choice Association, enjoys mentoring writers, cats, and passionately discussing the nuances of television and film. Follow her on Twitter and email her here at TV Fanatic.