The Walking Dead: World Beyond Boss Explains Decision to End Series After Two Seasons

Knowing when to end a TV show is tough.

For The Walking Dead: World Beyond, it will be a short and sweet trip to the apocalypse.

It was announced earlier this year that the new spinoff will span 20 episodes over the course of two seasons.

While this decision is surprising, it also allows the creative forces to work on a satisfying arc to keep fans intrigued for the entire story.

Now, the series showrunner Matt Negrete is opening up about the decision in a new interview.

"The thing about World Beyond, it was always about how can we make this feel different? How can we support expectations in a lot of ways? And one of those is not having it necessarily be open-ended," he explained to Entertainment Weekly.

"I'm kind of two minds about it, because right now we're breaking episode seven of season two with the writers, and we've all fallen in love with these characters," he added.

"So I think for all of us, we feel like we could write these characters forever. But, at the same time, it's nice to be able to approach a series from beginning to end kind of knowing what our ending is going to be and working towards that ending."

"It's not like, 'Oh, we'll see what happens in season 6,' or whatever. We're going to go two seasons. It's going to be 20 episodes total," he continued.

"It's challenging, because there's a lot we need to fit in those 20 episodes. But, at the same time, it's great to approach it knowing what you're working towards."

"So we're really looking at these two seasons as two very different feeling chapters of hopefully a very satisfying book. We're closing in right now with the writers on the last few episodes. So we're getting down to the wire. It's exciting. I hope people dig it."

Many TV shows meander with little direction, so it's nice to know that TWD: World Beyond has a plan to keep things fresh.

It was announced recently that The Walking Dead will wrap with its eleventh season, bringing the parent series to a close.

What do you think of the decision to cap World Beyond at 20 episodes?

The series debuts Sunday, October 4 at 10/9c.

Scroll down to read our review of the series.

