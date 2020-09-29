TV Ratings: Filthy Rich Fades in Week 2, Dancing With the Stars Rebounds

FOX's fall season is not off to the best of starts.

Filthy Rich Season 1 Episode 2 slipped 40 percent in week 2 in the demo, coming down to 2.1 million viewers and a paltry 0.3 rating in the demo.

This is a terrible result, but FOX doesn't have much options in terms of content until its other scripted series are ready to return.

LA's Finest Season 1 Episode 2 was also on the downside, slipping to 2.3 million viewers and a 0.4 rating.

The news is not as bad for the latter because it is an acquisition.

Over on ABC, Dancing With the Stars returned to Mondays with its Disney Week edition and it had 7 million total viewers and a 1.1 rating.

It increased by a million viewers week-to-week.

Out of that, the series premiere of Emergency Call held a respectable 4.3 million viewers and a 0.7 rating.

For an unscripted fall offering in the lead-off spot, this is a decent result.

Over on CBS, Love Island and Manhunt Deadly Games were each down week-to-week.

Love Island continues to be a strong digital performer but the numbers are simply lacking in the overnight results.

Manhunt: Deadly Games, on the other hand, is an acquisition, so the expectations are lower.

CBS will be counting down the days until its planned fall series are ready to hit the air.

The CW's coverage of iHeart Radio Festival Night 2 did 550,000 viewers and a 0.2 rating, up a tick from its first night.

NBC went with coverage of the Stanley Cup Finals deciding game, and it had 3 million viewers and a 0.8 rating.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.