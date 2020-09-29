Watch Filthy Rich Online: Season 1 Episode 2

Did Margaret manage to capitalize on the arrival of Eugene's illegitimate children?

On Filthy Rich Season 1 Episode 2, things took a turn when the press got word of all the developments with the family.

However, a big revelation came to light.

Meanwhile, Margaret put Eric in charge of the charitable arm of the company.

What secrets did his new role reveal?

Use the video above to watch Filthy Rich online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.