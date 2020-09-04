Watch The Real Housewives of New York City Online: Season 12 Episode 21

Did Leah have the last laugh?

On The Real Housewives of New York City Season 12 Episode 21, the newest housewife found herself in hot water with Ramona all over again when they attended a drag show.

Meanwhile, tensions continued to mount between Dorinda and the other ladies when her flippant attitude threatened to ruin the trip.

Elsewhere, Elyse started to wonder where her friendship with Ramona went wrong.

