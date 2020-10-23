Christmas Unwrapped Exclusive Sneak Peek: Impressing Erik Christmas

If you listen intently, you can hear the sound of jingle bells ringing.

The holiday season has come early for Lifetime, and a slew of Christmas films are underway.

On Saturday, October 24, it's the premiere of the Tiffany Haddish produced Christmas romance, Christmas Unwrapped.

We scored an exclusive first look at the film, and it's a fun, sweet minute and half clip giving us our first look at our lovely lead characters and what appears to be their first meetng.

Charity (Amber Stevens West) stumbles her way through the ice rink to a bench with the assistance of the handsome Erik (Marco Grazzini).

She wants to speak with the subject of her latest assignment about his Christmas charitable endeavors.

Charity is a reporter, and she wants to write a story about the mysterious, handsome, and generous founder of an organization called Never Stop Believing.

Charity comes prepared, running down everything she knows about Erik, and her thorough research and efficiency impresses him.

A good impression works both ways.

The moment Charity asks about Erik's activities -- and his motivation behind his Never Stop Believing company -- Erik's exuberance is beyond containment.

She asks him what he gets out of being so generous, and Erik's answer is charming as ever.

Check out the clip below to find out what he says.

Christmas Unwrapped airs Saturday, October 24 at 8/7c on Lifetime.

Check back afterward for a full review!

And if you're dying to know what's upcoming on It's a Wonderful Lifetime, we have a full lineup of all of their movies.

Will you be watching? Let us know below in the comments.

Jasmine Blu is a senior staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter.