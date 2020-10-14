I Know What You Did Last Summer Greenlit to Series on Amazon Prime

Amazon is bringing a beloved big-screen horror film to the small screen in series form.

According to Deadline, Amazon Studios has announced the adaptation of the 1973 novel by Lois Duncan, I Know What You Did Last Summer.

It sounds like a winner already!

Although the film had a follow-up, there is a lot to mine with the story.

Sara Goodman (Preacher) will write the series, which will feature the familiar byline from the franchise.

A town full of secrets is suddenly plagued by a mysterious killer when teenagers, who were involved with a terrible accident on their graduation night, are stalked mercilessly.

The 1997 film propelled its cast into the spotlight.

Written by Kevin Williamson, it starred Jennifer Love Hewitt, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe, and Freddie Prinze Jr.

The series will come from Sony Pictures Television and Original Film.

“The best horror franchises always have another scare coming, and this I Know What You Did Last Summer series from Sara Goodman is a perfectly twisted update to the iconic slasher movie,” said Albert Cheng, COO and CO-Head of Television, Amazon Studios.

“Any way you slice it, our global Prime Video customers will love this modern take on the fan favorite film.”

If you feel like you've heard this news before, that's because the series has been in development for a couple of years now.

Original Film's Neal H. Moritz produced the Columbia Pictures 1997 release, and he's championed the series all the way.

“We are thrilled to have I Know What You Did Last Summer with our incredible partners at Amazon Studios,” said Jason Clodfelter, Co-President, Sony Pictures TV Studios.

“Neal Moritz and Original Film’s development consistently fires on all cylinders and that is proven once again with Sara Goodman’s contemporary and pulsating character weaving suspense thriller.”

Sony Pictures Television and Original Film are also behind the Amazon Prime original, The Boys, so we know the quality that will come with I Know What You Did Last Summer.

And Original Film is also involved with the CBS reboot of S.W.A.T, so they know how to usher in a reboot without trampling on the franchise.

What do you think? Does this get the juices flowing?

Carissa Pavlica is the managing editor and a staff writer and critic for TV Fanatic. She's a member of the Critic's Choice Association, enjoys mentoring writers, cats, and passionately discussing the nuances of television and film. Follow her on Twitter and email her here at TV Fanatic.