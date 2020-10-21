Virgin River Season 2: When Does It Premiere?

Netflix is taking viewers back to Virgin River this November.

The streamer has announced that the second season of its wildy successful drama will arrive Friday, November 27.

Yes, you can binge the sophomore run over Thanksgiving weekend with your loved ones. Score, right?

Virgin River launched last December, so it seemed plausible that we would have to wait until 2021 for new episodes, but it turns out the series managed to complete production ahead of the shutdown.

Virgin River focuses on Melinda “Mel” Monroe (played by Alexandra Breckenridge), who relocates to the titular remote California town to work for Tim Matheson’s “Doc” Mullins as a midwife and nurse practitioner.

She also wants to put a painful past behind her.

However, she soon realizes that she needs to learn to come to terms with herself and her past before she can truly make Virgin River her home.

The first season felt like a Hallmark-esque confection, filled with wholesome characters, exciting plots, and some excellent acting.

It threw me all the way back to The CW's Hart of Dixie.

While plot details are scarce, Netflix has revealed the following will be a part of the second season.

Engagement. Babies. Heartbreak. Murder. For a small town, Virgin River has its fair share of drama — and Mel Monroe is often in the middle of it.

We don't know how to take that, but we can tell it's going to be another dramatic season that is filled with heartbreak and everything in between.

The good news is that Virgin River is already renewed for a third season. Netflix's cancellations have been mind-boggling of late, but it's nice to know that more episodes are on the way.

For now, feast your eyes on the streamer's coming in November sizzle reel which has a few scenes from Virgin River Season 2.

