Virgin River Season 5 Part 2 Trailer Teases Long-Awaited Delivery, Holiday Fun & Meeting Mel's Dad

It's the most wonderful time of year!

And we can't think of a better way to ring in the holidays than by reuniting with the characters we know and love in Virgin River.

To our utter delight, we'll spend the holiday season with Mel, Jack, and the others when Virgin River returns for an additional two holiday-themed episodes on November 30.

If you tuned into the final moments of Virgin River Season 5 Episode 10, you'll know that the series did a time jump from Labor Day to the post-Thanksgiving period as we saw snow falling and Jack and Mel decorating for Christmas.

Of course, viewers were left reeling with a massive cliffhanger when Joey called Mel and shared some news about their mother, a former love she had in Virgin River, and the theory that Mel's father could have been right under her nose the entire time she's resided in Virgin River.

It's one of many things to process after that cliffhanger finale, and fortunately, we don't have to wait too long until we can revisit the series and get some answers.

Netflix released the official trailer for the second part of the season, and it's fun, festive, and teases a bit of drama, too.

In the trailer, you can see snow falling and Christmas music playing to set the tone for the season, and we also catch gorgeous shots of what this beloved town looks like for the holiday season.

As we can imagine, Virgin River goes all out with festivities for the occasion. The town seems to be faring well and getting back on its feet after being ravaged by a wildfire.

And despite that experience, it hasn't stopped the residents from getting into the holiday spirit as we're treated to decorated trees aplenty, strung lights, and activities that bring out the competitive spirit in everyone.

Despite going through some devastating experiences during Virgin River Season 5, Mel appears to be in bright spirits as she devotes her time to discovering more about her mother's secret relationship and the identity of her father.

She's lighting up at the prospect of having new family she can connect with, and Jack and many others appear to be very supportive of her.

Preacher may have a hand in helping her track down her father, and the trailer even teases that she finds him. According to Preacher, he's still living there in Virgin River.

It's news that pleasantly surprises her.

But that's only a few things we must delve into when the series returns.

When we last saw Lizzie, she told Denny Cutler that she thought she might be pregnant, shocking him and potentially changing his plans.

And from the glimpse of Lizzie in the promo speaking to Hope, it's confirmed that she is carrying a child.

Given the four-month jump, Lizzie confiding in Hope McCrae about her fears regarding motherhood assuredly means that she and Denny are expecting.

And at least from the sound of her inquiry, she intends to keep the child and hopes she can be a good mom.

Like anyone in her position, she worries about being cut out for parenthood. We also don't know where she and Denny stand in their relationship and whether or not he's changed his plans to pursue Stanford and medical school after this shocking curveball.

On the topic of motherhood, the highly anticipated birth of the twins is finally here!

Charmaine Roberts has been pregnant since Virgin River Season 1, and frankly, she has probably set a record for the most prolonged pregnancy on television at this point, so this is long overdue!

Despite their past issues, Mel is there to help Charmaine deliver the twins.

It's a switch from Charmaine's original plan, which may signify that Mel has successfully gotten the clinic's birthing center off the ground.

The twins being born is a Christmas miracle in its own right.

Of course, after the shock of learning that Calvin is their father, we'll have to see how he wreaks havoc in Charmaine's life now that he's "back from the dead."

And with his return, will this mean the criminal underbelly of Virgin River will start up yet again?

On that note, it won't be a happy holiday for Preacher.

It seems Wes' body was found after the wildfire, and Preacher will be trying to keep Kaia in the dark about everything he knows in hopes of protecting her.

Brady and Brie's fans were left devastated and frustrated with the dissolution of their relationship.

However, maybe we made it to Santa's "Nice" list after all because the trailer teases a sweet run-in between the two, suggesting that their electric chemistry is far from gone.

We glimpse the two making eyes at each other at a Virgin River event and notice that they just so happen to be underneath some mistletoe!

Not even Brie and Mike Valenzuela sitting together at a holiday dinner can ruin that mistletoe teaser!

Check out the full teaser below!

If you haven't already, check out our Virgin River Reviews to catch up on our thoughts about the first half of the season.

Virgin River Season 5 Part 2 airs November 30 on Netflix.

