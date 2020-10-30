Watch Keeping Up with the Kardashians Online: Season 19 Episode 6

Did Khloe contract COVID-19?

On Keeping Up with the Kardashians Season 19 Episode 6, the family worried as more details about the virus came to light.

Khloe's condition made everyone wonder whether she had the virus.

Meanwhile, Malika went into labor and could not bring her support system to the hospital.

Elsewhere, Kris was upset that she could not spend time with her mother amid the pandemic.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.