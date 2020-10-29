Watch Married at First Sight Online: Season 11 Episode 16

Which couples were not built to last?

After four months of marriage, Married at First Sight Season 11 Episode 16 put the couples in the hot seat to discuss the highs and lows of the process.

However, some of the couples felt that the COVID-19 pandemic threw a spanner in the works, and wondered whether the producers could have done anything better.

In the end, there were some big surprises.

Use the video above to watch Married at First Sight online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.