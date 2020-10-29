Watch The Amazing Race Online: Season 32 Episode 3

Did everyone manage to move on following a stunning twist?

The racers were left reeling on The Amazing Race Season 32 Episode 3 after a surprising change made things tougher.

With Phil announcing the first U-turn of the season, everyone fretted over what could be next.

Meanwhile, drama in Manaus, Brazil threatened to derail a winning streak for one couple.

Use the video above to watch The Amazing Race online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.