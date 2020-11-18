The Wilds First Look: Amazon Drops a Trailer and Premiere Date!

The first trailer has dropped for Amazon's upcoming series, The Wilds, and it's one you do not want to miss.

The Wilds is billed as part survival drama, part slumber party, and that comes mighty close to the vibe the series evokes.

It's one of the most original and exciting shows coming your way in 2020.

The rest of the synopsis goes like this:

The Wilds follows a group of teen girls from different backgrounds who must fight for survival after a plane crash strands them on a deserted island.

The castaways both clash and bond as they learn more about each other, the secrets they keep, and the traumas they've all endured.

There’s just one twist to this thrilling drama… these girls did not end up on this island by accident.

The series stars industry veteran Rachel Griffiths, as well as a mix of familiar and fresh faces that include Sophia Ali, Shannon Berry, Jenna Clause, Reign Edwards, Mia Healey, Helena Howard, Erana James, Sarah Pidgeon, David Sullivan, and Troy Winbush.

The Wilds is co-produced by Amazon Studios and ABC Signature, a part of Disney Television Studios.

Sarah Streicher (Daredevil) created the series and also serves as executive producer alongside Amy B. Harris (Sex and the City and The Carrie Diaries), Jamie Tarses (Happy Endings), and Dylan Clark (The Batman and Bird Box).

I've seen the series, but I'm sworn to secrecy until December 4th.

Trust me when I say that you want to watch this, and it's unlike anything else available on television right now.

The cast is strong, and young women get the chance to shine. Still, that doesn't mean there isn't plenty for viewers of all ages and genders to enjoy.

The ten-episode Amazon Original series will premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video Friday, December 11, 2020 in more than 240 territories around the world.

Additionally, the first episode will be available to everyone, for a limited time, on Amazon Prime Video YouTube, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook handles starting at 12:00 a.m. PT on December 11-25, 2020.

The first episode will also be available to stream on Prime Video with no Prime account necessary, December 11-25, 2020.

That means that Amazon believes in this series as much as I do right now, and they're hoping to get as many people to watch as possible.

Mark time on your calendars, and if you don't have Amazon Prime, take a gander at the freebie when it arrives to see the quality of the shows Amazon produces.

Take a look at the trailer now, and hit the comments to let me know if you're on board with this exciting new series!

