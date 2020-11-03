TV Ratings: The Good Doctor Returns to Record Lows With Pandemic-Themed Opener

Looks like viewers forgot all about The Good Doctor or they were not interested in watching COVID-19 play out on the small screen.

The Good Doctor Season 4 launched Monday night to mark series lows in both total viewers and the demo.

The pivotal episode delivered 4.7 million total viewers and a 0.6 rating among adults 18-49.

The Good Doctor Season 3 averaged 5.8 million viewers and a 0.9 rating among adults 18-49.

This is not a good start, but it could be that the lack of fresh offerings on the broadcast networks has made people rethink how they watch TV.

Did you dig the premiere or did you avoid it for a specific reason?

Before that, Dancing With the Stars was down a tick to 5.3 million viewers and a 0.7 rating.

Over on NBC, The Voice was steady with 7.5 million viewers and a 1.0 rating, while a SNL election special did 3.3 million viewers and a 0.6 rating.

Over on FOX, LA's Finest dipped to 1.5 million viewers and a 0.3 rating coming out of a hiatus.

Filthy Rich, which was canceled by FOX just a few days ago slumped to an appaling 1.1 million viewers and a 0.2 rating.

CBS went with The Price Is Right at Night, which posted 4.1 million viewers and a 0.6 rating -- off a bit from week's premiere, but still solid for an unscripted offering.

What did YOU watch on the night?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.