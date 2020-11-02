Watch 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Online: Season 2 Episode 18

at .

Did Yazan get help form his brother?

Things took a dangerous turn in Jordan on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 2 Episode 18 when more details about Yazan's predicament. 

Jordan- Bound Again - 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 2 Episode 18

Meanwhile, Kenny and Armando applied for a marriage license, but what hurdle threatened their union?

Elsewhere, Deavan found questionable photos on Jihoon's phone and took action. 

Watch 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 2 Episode 18 Online

Use the video above to watch 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

These Shows Should Be Igniting Conversation!
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: , ,

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 2 Episode 18

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 2 Episode 18 Photos

Disagreements - 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 2 Episode 18
Divorce Finalized - 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 2 Episode 18
Thr Messenger - 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 2 Episode 18
Laying Down Threats - 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 2 Episode 18
The Circumcision - 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 2 Episode 18
Only Me - 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 2 Episode 18
  1. 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way
  2. 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 2
  3. 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 2 Episode 18
  4. Watch 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Online: Season 2 Episode 18