Watch All Rise Online: Season 2 Episode 2

Did Lola step away from her case?

On All Rise Season 2 Episode 2, the video of her detainment leaked and it threatened to complicate her case.

Meanwhile, Mark continued to seek the hate crime advancement in Jesse's trial.

Who met him with resistance?

Elsewhere, a suspect medical condition from one of the characters made for an awkward day in court.

Use the video above to watch All Rise online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.