Watch The Real Housewives of Orange County Online: Season 15 Episode 4

Did Gina forgive the ladies?

On The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 15 Episode 4, tensions mounted when more details about Braunwyn's comments came to light.

With Gina living in the smallest house in the cast, she started to question her place in the group.

Meanwhile, Kelly's looming wedding caused much drama when she pondered who to leave off the guestlist.

Use the video above to watch The Real Housewives of Orange City online right here via TV Fanatic.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.