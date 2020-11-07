What to Watch: Never Kiss a Man In a Christmas Sweater, A Teacher, Alex Rider, and More!

Christmas movies continue to keep us yearning for happier days, but there's also a lot of good TV on the way this week.

With veterans like Grey's Anatomy, One Chicago, as well as newbies like Alex Rider and A Teacher, there is so much TV on offer this week.

Saturday, November 7

8/7 Never Kiss a Man In a Christmas Sweater (Hallmark)

For single mom, Maggie O’Donnell (Ashley Williams), Christmas has always been a family occasion but this year, with her daughter Ellen away with her father for the holidays, Maggie’s facing her first Christmas alone. That is, until she quite literally crashes into Lucas Cavelli (Niall Matter) at a Christmas tree lot.

After injuring him with her tree, he’s forced to cancel his ski trip to Aspen and stay in town over Christmas. Anxious to make amends, Maggie offers Lucas her guest house for him to recuperate.

Maggie has spent her life taking care of others while never tending to her own needs. Conversely, Lucas is an immensely successful architect who has reached the peak of his profession – only to realize he is burned out and lost his passion for the job he once loved.

Together, they face Christmas with the support of one another, and over the course of the holidays the two find comfort and healing in their new friendship – a growing bond that soon leads to romance.

But when Maggie misconstrues Lucas’s intentions and thinks he’s been stringing her along before leaving once again for his job back in the big city, their misunderstanding may end their relationship before it has had a chance to take root.

8/7c A Welcome Home Christmas (Lifetime)

Chloe has always supported various military organizations, including the town’s Army toy drive for Christmas.

This year, she is paired up with Michael, a vet who recently returned home, and together they recruit other veterans and active military personnel to help in the cause.

As the community gears up for the Officer’s Christmas Ball, where all the kids will meet Santa Claus and receive their gifts, Michael and Chloe begin to realize the greatest gift this season has been each other’s company.

Jana Kramer, Brandon Quinn, Tim Reid, Charlene Tilton, Craig Morgan star.

9/8c The Christmas Ring (HMM)

Reporter Kendra Adams (Nazneen Contractor) searches for the love story behind an antique engagement ring with the inscription, “My Christmas Love 1947.”

With the help of Michael (David Alpay), the grandson of the ring’s owner, they learn the legacy his grandparent's left behind as well as the sacrifices they both made for what was most important – love.

Sunday, November 8

8/7c Christmas with the Darlings (Hallmark)

Jessica Lew (Katrina Law) has been a loyal assistant to her employer, Charles Darlington (Steve Bacic, “Virgin River”), but after earning her law degree she’s ready to join his company in a legal position.

Before doing so, Jessica offers to watch his orphaned nieces and nephew who are coming from Australia for a stay over the holidays before starting at their new school. When Charles’ younger, charming and very-single brother Max (Carlo Marks) returns home for Christmas, Jessica teams up with him to create a fun, festive visit for the siblings.

While doing so, they grow close to each other as well as to the kids. While Jessica and Max each thought they knew what they wanted from life, they find themselves reconsidering what will truly make them happy.

8/7c A Very Charming Christmas Town (Lifetime)

City girl and lifestyle blogger, Aubrey goes to the little town of Solvang for her next holiday blog piece. Once there, she meets Sawyer, a local community coordinator and chocolate shop owner assigned to show her around the small Danish Village.

It’s a perfect backdrop for these two to fall in love.

Natalie Hall and John Prescott star!

9/8c The Christmas Bow (HMM)

Kate (Lucia Micarelli) is a promising musician whose lifelong dream of playing in the Rocky Mountain Philharmonic is put on hold by an accident.

Reconnecting with Patrick (Michael Rady), an old family friend, and his young cousin Gavin, while recovering at home during the Christmas holiday, she finds love in someone who believes in her.

And, thanks to coaching by Kate’s Grandpa Joe (James Saito, Altered Carbon), she findsthe courage to believe in herself again, lets music back into her life and faces her challenges head-on.

9/8c Fear the Walking Dead (AMC)

Fear the Walking Dead finally makes some of the characters cross paths, and it makes for one my favorite episodes of the entire series.

After contemplating ditching the show last season, the series is in a great place right now, and this new episode perfectly showcases the strengths of the latest iteration of the series.

Wednesday, November 11

A Teacher (Hulu on FX)

Nick Robinson and Kate Mara star as a student and a teacher who become embroiled in an affair.

The series depicts how it affects both characters and everyone around them.

It's also the latest FX on Hulu series.

8/7c Chicago Med (NBC)

After months off the air, Chicago Med is back, and it's a whole new world.

Like many other medical dramas, the series is tackling the COVID-19 pandemic, and it finds the characters in various stages of uncertainty.

How will all of those cliffhangers be resolved?

9/8c Chicago Fire (NBC)

A new face, lots of tension, and COVID-19.

That's about the best way to sum up Chicago Fire Season 9 Episode 1, which forces everyone to confront the new world.

Will it be worth your time? Tune in to find out!

9/8c SWAT (CBS)

Booyah!! The SWAT Team is back!

SWAT does season finales well, so even while the previous season ended in a bit of a cliffhanger, it still felt finished and allowed for surprises in the next season.

That time has come. In a two-hour season premiere, Hondo, his father Daniel Sr., and Hondo's teen charge, Darryl, confront the history of racial tension in Los Angeles since the Rodney King verdict in 1992.

Plus, SWAT acts as a domestic surveillance unit for the CIA to confirm whether an international crime lord has resurfaced in Los Angeles after being off-grid for years.

10/9c Chicago PD (NBC)

The most harrowing case to date finds the team responding to the shooting of a 5-year-old girl.

The gang also worked through new obstacles that came from the heightened attention on police reform.

Thursday, November 12

8/7c Station 19 (ABC)

With the backdrop being COVID-19, Station 19 attempts to dissect all of those cliffhangers.

Andy's struggle with her mother's return puts her on an unforgetatble journey.

Things took a wild turn when a group of teenagers unintentionally started a wildfire.

9/8c Grey's Anatomy (ABC)

The surgeons' lives are turned upside down and that's even before considering the pandemic.

Owen has a decision to make about his future with Teddy, but does it hinge on whether she admits her infidelity?

Meanwhile, Bailey gets embroiled in an argument with a patient's family.

Friday, November 13

Alex Rider (IMDB TV)

If you were left unimpressed with the movie based on Stormbreaker, then this is for you.

Alex Rider picks up with the second novel, and includes elements from the first. The series is a teenage James Bond-like drama, filled with interesting characters, and high-stakes fight scenes.

All of the episodes will be available on IMDB TV free, too, so that's a plus.

8/7c The Blacklist (NBC)

Drama ensues when Red goes after Katarina, but he doesn't realize that Liz is working a secret plan with her.

Red also has to navigate a new world of crime that changed everything for him.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.