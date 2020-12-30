Cobra Kai Boss Responds to Exit Ahead of Season 3

Cobra Kai fans have a lot to look forward to.

The beloved series was saved by Netflix earlier this year, and fans will get their first fresh episodes a week earlier than planned.

With all ten episodes set to be available to stream on January 1, the new season will also say goodbye to a beloved character.

Fan-favorite Aisha (played by Nichole Brown) will not be a part of the third season.

"Officially NOT in Season 3 of #CobraKai… Unfortunate, but thank you for the opportunity and time I had on the show," the actress shared last year.

In a new interview with TV Line, executive producer and co-showrunner Jon Hurwitz confirmed that Aisha would not be back during the third chapter.

However, he also confirmed that fans would get closure during the first episode back, which will shed light on the exit.

"Certain characters we loved in Season 1 didn't appear at all in Season 2, like Kyler, Yasmine, and Louie," he said.

"Before the season, we told Nichole the same thing we told those actors: That just because a character doesn't appear for a period of time doesn't mean they've left the universe, that they can't return again."

"We love that character, and perhaps we'll see her again one day."

Indeed, we already know that Cobra Kai Season 3 will be bringing back characters from the movies so that anything can happen.

Josh Heald, fellow executive producer and co-showrunner, also chimed in about cast members' revolving door.

"We have a long story left to tell. We tend to look at the show in a very long view, where entrances and exits are impactful and important."

"Sometimes, people need to exit to make their [re-entry] a little bit different and bigger."

Cobra Kai takes place over 30 years after the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament, continuing the inescapable conflict between Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka).

Cobra Kai Season 3 finds everyone reeling in the aftermath of the violent high school brawl between their dojos, which has left Miguel in a precarious condition.

While Daniel searches for answers in his past and Johnny seeks redemption, Kreese further manipulates his vulnerable students with his own vision of dominance.

The soul of the Valley is at stake, and the fate of every student and sensei hangs in the balance.

