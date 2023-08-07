Cobra Kai: Exclusive First Look at Season 5 Bloopers Ahead of DVD Release

Are you ready to own another part of the iconic Cobra Kai franchise?

Sony Pictures Home Entertainment confirmed Monday that Cobra Kai Season 5 will get a DVD release on Tuesday, September 12, 2023.

The exciting package includes all ten episodes of the Karate Kid follow-up's fifth season and some exciting bonus features.

Deleted and extended scenes will allow you to be more immersed in the Cobra Kai-verse than ever before.

That's not all: The set will also include a blooper reel, taking us behind the scenes of one of the best seasons yet.

Even better? TV Fanatic scored an exclusive first look at the blooper reel.

Blooper reels are a lot of fun because they show us the cast having a lot of fun while making the show we love so much.

Check out the blooper reel below, and scroll down for more information on Cobra Kai Season 5.

Cobra Kai takes place over 30 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament with the continuation of the inescapable conflict between Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka).

"Following the shocking results of the All Valley Tournament, Season 5 finds Terry Silver expanding the Cobra Kai empire and trying to make his No Mercy style of karate the only game in town," the logline teases.

"With Kreese behind bars and Johnny Lawrence setting karate aside to focus on repairing the damage he's caused, Daniel LaRusso must call on an old friend for help."

In addition to Macchio and Zabka, Cobra Kai Season 5 also stars Courtney Henggeler, Xolo Maridueña, Tanner Buchanan, and Mary Mouser.

Also starring are Jacob Bertrand, Peyton List, Dallas Dupree Young, Vanessa Rubio, and Thomas Ian Griffin.

And, if you're ready to throw it all the way back to the original movies, the season also features Martin Kove as John Kreese.

If you kept up with our Cobra Kai reviews, you know Cobra Kai Season 5 is another successful season of hit Netflix drama.

In addition to the fifth season, Netflix is also working on a sixth and final season that's set to bring the franchise to a close.

