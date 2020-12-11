Watch Grey's Anatomy Online: Season 17 Episode 5

at .

Did Richard and Jackson go too far?

On Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Episode 5, the duo worked a case that put them against Catherine, so they decided to teach her a lesson.

Jackson Jumps in - Tall - Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Episode 5

Meanwhile, Bailey panicked when she learned there had been a surge of COVID-19 cases.

Did she manage to check in on the people she knew in an assisted living facility?

Elsewhere, Teddy started the process of repairing her relationships.

Watch Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Episode 5 Online

Use the video above to watch Grey's Anatomy online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

These TV Couples Were Set Up to Succeed, But Failed Miserably
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Episode 5 Quotes

How, how do I tell my dad that the love of his life won't make it through the night?

Bailey

Teddy: Do we know if he's OK?
Owen: Not sure, this is him.
Helm: I just saw him two days ago and he was fine.

Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Episode 5

Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Episode 5 Photos

New Specialty - Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Episode 5
Maggie Supports Bailey - Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Episode 5
Park Bench Talks - Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Episode 5
Bailey's Mom - Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Episode 5
Those She Loves - Tall - Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Episode 5
Signs of Improvement - Tall - Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Episode 5
  1. Grey's Anatomy
  2. Grey's Anatomy Season 17
  3. Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Episode 5
  4. Watch Grey's Anatomy Online: Season 17 Episode 5