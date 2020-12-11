Watch Grey's Anatomy Online: Season 17 Episode 5

Did Richard and Jackson go too far?

On Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Episode 5, the duo worked a case that put them against Catherine, so they decided to teach her a lesson.

Meanwhile, Bailey panicked when she learned there had been a surge of COVID-19 cases.

Did she manage to check in on the people she knew in an assisted living facility?

Elsewhere, Teddy started the process of repairing her relationships.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.