Watch Mom Online: Season 8 Episode 4

Did Jill and Andy end their relationship?

On Mom Season 8 Episode 4, Bonnie and Adam offered relationship advice to the pair when they noticed the relationship was on the rocks.

Meanwhile, Tammy lent a hand when Chef Rudy opened a food truck.

What did the customers think of his secret recipe?

Elsewhere, another phone call home from Christie left everyone missing her.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.