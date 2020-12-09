Watch NCIS Online: Season 18 Episode 3

Did treasure hunting help the NCIS make sense of their new normal?

On NCIS Season 18 Episode 3, the gang investigated the discovery of two dead bodies in a forest.

However, they quickly learned they were a part of a group known for stealing high-class treasure.

Meanwhile, Gibbs and Fornell got deeper into the search for the opioid kingpin.

Use the video above to watch NCIS online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.