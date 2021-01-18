Days Of Our Lives Spoilers Week of 1-18-21: Gwen's Motive Comes Out!

FINALLY!

Gwen's motive for trying to destroy Abigail's life has been under wraps for so long that I suspected the writers hadn't made it up yet.

According to spoilers, she's going to reveal all on Days of Our Lives during the week of 1-18-21. But can we trust her to tell the truth?

The spoiler video doesn't give many clues, but fans have speculated that Gwen is somehow Jack's daughter.

I hope not. That's yet another tried and true trope that we've seen more than enough of recently.

It would be awesome if Gwen's anger had something to do with what Jack or JJ did while in London. That would fit in nicely with her being British, too.

But since she's due to drop a bombshell on Jack and Jennifer, my money's on her being a child he never knew he had.

Let's hope that the news that Laura is paying a visit in February doesn't mean that Gwen is Jack and Laura's love child from that time they accidentally slept together. Ew!

There should be some strong drama coming up regardless of what Gwen's secret is.

Anna getting into the mix is always fun, especially when she says things like this:

And the fallout from Gwen's misbehavior continues regardless of what her problem is, too, with Abigail ignoring Chad's pleas for forgiveness and deciding to move out of the mansion.

If this storyline isn't your cup of tea, don't worry. There's a ton else happening on Days of Our Lives during the week of 1-18-21. Check out the NBC spoiler photos below.

Nicole proposes a way for Allie to strengthen her case against Charlie.

As much as I'm a Nicole fan, her constant involvement in Allie's decisions is starting to annoy me.

Lately, Nicole has been written as quick to judge and insistent on punishing the people she thinks are guilty her way.

This isn't the side of Nicole I prefer. One Sami is enough without making everyone in Allie's life act like the mother she rejected.

Sarah fears Xander has put Philip's life at risk.

And what exactly did she think Xander was going to do with the info they found about Philip's illegal activities?

Someone has to break the silence and go to Victor already.

It would be something if Philip and Xander ended up working together instead of against each other, though.

Could this messy storyline be a vehicle for them to stop hating each other?

Abigail makes a difficult decision.

Abigail is going to kick Chad to the curb. Go her!

Abigail: I'm leaving you.

Chad: Give me another chance. I love you.

She's right -- it isn't about the sex with Gwen. It's about how easy it was to manipulate Chad because he refused to trust his wife.

This couple has been ruined beyond repair, at least for now. It's so refreshing for a woman on Days of Our Lives to have the strength and self-respect to walk away from this kind of crap.

Eli questions Xander about the twins' kidnapping.

For once, the wrong tree the cops are barking up makes sense.

Usually, they choose a random person to fixate on without any real evidence(like when JJ was accused of killing Deimos because he had a bloodstain on his shirt...).

But this time, Xander's former association with serial baby snatcher Amanda Raynor is coming back to bite him.

Maybe Xander and Sarah can leave Philip alone for a while and focus on clearing Xander's name instead.

Gwen drops a huge bombshell.

I'm both looking forward to and dreading this.

Gwen's secret has dragged on long enough without the writers giving us ANY clues, so I'm thrilled it's finally coming out.

But if it's, as many fans suspect, her randomly turning out to be Jack's daughter, I'm going to be beyond annoyed.

The writers have had months to come up with something. Surely they can do better than that.

Anna gives Jack a warning.

I wonder what Anna has to say.

No one is as brilliant a mix of off-the-wall and perceptive as Anna, so whatever it is will be entertaining.

Perhaps she knows that Gwen isn't quite telling the truth, and any claims that Gwen is Jack's daughter are suspect.

One can hope, anyway.

Kate finds Jake and Gabi in a compromising position.

Gabi is back. Yay. (NOT!)

Maybe Gwen can be run out of town so Gabi can take over as Abigail's obnoxious foil.

But in the meantime, can Days of Our Lives find something to do with Jake other than people constantly accusing him of sleeping with someone he shouldn't be?

And can Kate please go back to supporting Abe during the babynapping? That's a more compelling story than her fighting with Gabi.

Allie seeks advice from Ben.

This seems so random. What on Earth could Allie turn to Ben for?

But according to the spoiler video, he suggests Marlena hypnotize Allie so that she learns what happened the night she was attacked.

I don't know why Marlena didn't think of that herself. This is like those drug commercials that encourage people to tell their doctor what to prescribe for them instead of the other way around.

But getting answers should be satisfying nevertheless.

Charlie tries to convince Claire to believe in him.

Ugh. Don't believe him, Claire.

Charlie is a master manipulator, but Claire should realize by now that gigantic red flags are staring her in the face.

I'm fully expecting Charlie to do a stint at Bayview at the end of this and come back "reformed" so Claire can take him back. After all, she got over setting deadly fires while she was there.

But in the meantime, can she not believe his lies? Please?

Your turn, Days of Our Lives fanatics.

What are you looking forward to on Days of Our Lives during the week of 1-18-21?

