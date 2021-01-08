Men in Kilts Drops Its Trailer: See Sam Hueghan and Graham McTavish On the Road!

Are you missing Outlander as much as we are?

Well, then hold onto your kilts because Starz is ensuring that we can take a different kind of trip with its leading man and his one-time sidekick.

That's right, Starz released the official trailer and key art today for Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham, the eight-episode docuseries developed by Outlander stars Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish.

The official trailer highlights Scotland through Sam and Graham's eyes as they take viewers on a truly immersive adventure travel experience across the country.

Once on the road, they will discover Scotland's rich history and heritage, meet various local artisans, and dive into traditional food and drink, all the while meeting an extraordinary cast of real-life Scottish characters.

The show is described as a fun-filled buddy travelogue through Scotland led by the two handsome Scots, who will reunite for an epic adventure, exploring their heritage and meeting an incredible collection of people who truly showcase what it means to be Scottish.

The half-hour, eight-episode series offers the duo’s one-of-a-kind perspective on everything from Scottish clans and the Battle of Culloden to whisky tasting and folk dancing, with Sam and Graham’s witty banter and hijinks leading the way.

Whether hanging off the edge of a cliff, wrangling a flock of wild sheep, or discovering the true legacy of their Outlander characters, both men dive headfirst into each and every experience.

If you follow Sam and Graham on social media, you already have an idea of what to expect. If not, then maybe the trailer will give you a better idea (and you'll START following them on social media, to boot.

Sam and Graham conceived the original idea and served as executive producers alongside Alexander Norouzi, Andrew Fried, Dane Lillegard, and Kevin Johnston, who also serves as director.

The new original series will premiere on Sunday, February 14 at 8:00 PM ET/PT on STARZ and is produced by Boardwalk Pictures, in association with Sony Pictures Television.

Take a look at the trailer now!

