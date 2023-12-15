Fanatic Feed: Tracker Trailer, Hallmark's Loveuary with Jane Austen, Fire Country Spinoff News & More

What's been going on in the world of news this Friday afternoon?

We've got word of a new show coming to Apple TV+ starring Jon Hamm. Does he ever disappoint? Hallmark never disappoints, either, and we've got Loveuary with Jane Austin coming this February.

There are also some limited details about the potential Fire Country Spinoff, the renewal of Power Book IV: Force, and the key art and another teaser trailer for Justin Hartley's Tracker coming to CBS.

Apple TV+ today announced it has ordered Your Friends and Neighbors, a new drama series developed by Apple Studios.

It will star Emmy Award-winner Jon Hamm (The Morning Show, Fargo, Mad Men), who will also serve as executive producer, and is based on an original idea by acclaimed screenwriter, producer and novelist Jonathan Tropper (See, The Adam Project, Warrior, Banshee).

In Your Friends and Neighbors, Hamm will star in the lead role as ‘Coop,’ a recently divorced hedge fund manager who, after being fired, resorts to stealing from the wealthy residents in his tony upstate New York suburb in order to keep his family’s lifestyle afloat.

These petty crimes begin to reinvigorate him until he breaks into the wrong house at the wrong time.

Hailing from Apple Studios, the new series is created by Tropper who will serve as showrunner and executive producer under his overall deal with Apple TV+.

Hamm will executive produce alongside Connie Tavel (Confess Fletch).

The new project marks the latest collaboration between Hamm and Apple TV+ and the first time he will anchor an ongoing series since Mad Men.

Hamm recently starred in the critically acclaimed AFI Award-winning third season of Apple’s Emmy, SAG, and Critics Choice Award-winning series, The Morning Show.

Under his overall deal with Apple TV+ and his shingle Tropper Ink, Tropper also served as showrunner and executive producer of the global hit Apple Original series See, starring Jason Momoa.

He has authored six bestselling novels and written films such as The Adam Project, starring Ryan Reynolds; This Is Where I Leave You, starring Jason Bateman and Tina Fey; and Kodachrome, starring Ed Harris, Jason Sudeikis, and Elizabeth Olsen.

We've also seen multiple sources suggest that there's movement on the Fire Country spinoff centering on a sheriff.

Apparently, casting is underway for a female sheriff to appear in Fire Country Season 2 who could become a series regular before possibly starring in her own spinoff.

The emphasis is on could, as if her character doesn't take off, the option won't be extended. Who knows? Maybe they'll be exploring multiple guest-starring arcs under the same conditions.

There's little risk involved, but a poorly received character would seemingly shoot the idea for a sheriff-centric spinoff out of the water.

It's hard to imagine the basis for such a spinoff since the hook for Fire Country comes not only from its location outside of a major urban area as we've seen on other emergency-related shows, but also the incorporation of prisoners looking for redemption.

Hallmark Channel is honoring Jane Austen with Loveuary with Jane Austen, a month of original movie premieres inspired by the author’s work. Starting on February 3, the network will premiere four all-new original movies every Saturday in February at 8/7c.

A love of Jane Austen’s stories helps two people to overcome their pride and admit to their belief in love in Paging Mr. Darcy, premiering February 3 and starring Mallory Jansen (Francesca Quinn, PI) and Will Kemp (Christmas Waltz).

A woman finds guidance from Jane Austen, quite literally, in Love & Jane, premiering February 10 and starring Alison Sweeney (Hannah Swenson Mysteries) and Benjamin Ayres (Field Day).

A librarian who thinks that no man can live up to Mr. Darcy gets an unexpected chance to find out if that’s true in An American in Austen, premiering February 17 and starring Eliza Bennett (Dynasty), Nicholas Bishop (A Paris Proposal) and Nell Barlow (Doctor Thorne).

Lastly, on February 24, Hallmark Mahogany presents a sumptuously beautiful adaptation of Sense & Sensibility, starring Deborah Ayorinde (Them), Bethany Antonia (House of the Dragon), Dan Jeannotte (Good Witch) and Akil Largie (The Sandman).

"Jane Austen’s stories are timeless and continue to resonate with readers and viewers of all ages," said Lisa Hamilton Daly, Executive Vice President, Programming, Hallmark Media.

"Our movies will bring her beloved characters to life in fresh, new ways and honor the many women who continue to be inspired by them."

What’s more, the network is launching an all-new virtual Hallmark Channel Book Club!

Led by Hallmark Channel’s Chief Fan Officer, Jenny Forwark, fans will discuss this season’s Loveuary premieres, the legacy of Jane Austen, and the importance of female-focused storytelling.

To drum up excitement for the stunt’s all-new original films, the network invites viewers and book lovers everywhere to read two Jane Austen classics, Pride & Prejudice and Sense and Sensibility.

That will prepare them for the club’s first meetings on January 25 (Pride & Prejudice discussion) and February 15 (Sense and Sensibility discussion).

Get your books out and your Kindle's ready so you can join in the fun!

STARZ announced today a season three renewal of its hit drama series Power Book IV: Force.

The third spinoff in the Power franchise stars Joseph Sikora (Power, Ozark) as Tommy Egan, who is trying to stake his claim as the sole drug distributor in Chicago.

The announcement comes hot off of the recent Power Book IV: Force Season 2 finale this past November.

Viewers can now catch up on the high-octane second season of Power Book IV: Force in its entirety on the STARZ app.

“The fan response to this action-packed season of Force has been incredible,” said Kathryn Busby, President of Programming for STARZ. “They’ve made it clear that they need more Tommy, and we’re thrilled to deliver. Christmas has indeed come early!”

There’s a new trailer out for the new CBS show starring Justin Hartley.

Tracker follows Colter Shaw, a lone-wolf survivalist who roams the country as a reward seeker, using his expert tracking skills to help private citizens and law enforcement solve all manner of mysteries while contending with his own fractured family.

The series is based on the bestselling novel "The Never Game" by Jeffery Deaver.

This is Hartley’s first big project after This Is Us, and it’s exactly the type of show that TV Fanatic readers enjoy. You won’t want to miss this one, and it won’t be hard to miss, either!

Check out the trailer!

Tracker premieres Sunday, Feb. 11, following SUPER BOWL LVIII on the CBS Television Network and available on the CBS app.

It's also available streaming on Paramount+ -- live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs.

Justin Hartley, Ken Olin, Elwood Reid, Ben Winters, and Jeffrey Deaver serve as executive producers.

Meanwhile, Netflix's No Good Deed, from Dead to Me's Liz Feldman, has announced its next cast member.

Friends star Lisa Kudrow has landed the role of Lydia Morgan, starring opposite Ray Romano.

"A highly-talented (and highly-strung) former concert pianist, Lydia is a devoted wife to Paul (Ray Romano) and loving-though-flawed mother to their two children," the character description teases.

"She is distraught by the idea of selling their Los Feliz home, a place filled with happy memories and dark secrets."

No Good Deed is a half-hour, dark comedy that follows three very different families vying to buy the very same 1920s Spanish-style villa that they think will solve all their problems.

But as the sellers have already discovered, sometimes the home of your dreams can be a total nightmare.

The cast also includes Dead to Me's Linda Cardellini, Luke Wilson (Fingernails), Teyonah Parris (The Marvels), Abbi Jacobson (A League of Their Own), and Poppy Liu (Hacks).

Over on Apple TV+, we're getting a second season of Platonic.

Initially envisioned as a limited series, the Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne-fronted comedy attracted a healthy following, clearing the way for a pickup.

"We're so thrilled to have the opportunity to tell more stories with Seth, Rose, and everyone at Apple TV+ and Sony," said co-creators Nick Stoller and Francesca Delbanco.

"Season Two spoiler alert: Will and Sylvia won't get together this time either."

"Since the first episodes of 'Platonic' debuted on Apple TV+, global audiences have been charmed by the hilarious, wildly fun, and relatable friendship that Rose and Seth have brought to life through their charismatic performances," said Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+.

"We can't wait for viewers to see these characters encounter even more comedic mayhem in season two, thanks to our partners at Sony and to the brilliant minds of Francesca and Nick."

Platonic follows a platonic pair of former best friends approaching midlife (Rogen and Byrne) who reconnect after a long rift.

The duo's friendship becomes all-consuming - and destabilizes their lives in a hilarious way. In addition to Rogen and Byrne, Platonic starred Luke Macfarlane, Tre Hale, Andrew Lopez, and Carla Gallo.

Platonic is produced by Sony Pictures Television, where Stoller's Global Solutions has an overall deal. Byrne, Rogen, Stoller, Delbanco, and Conor Welch executive produce.

The series did end its freshman run at the perfect point, but it was filled with laughs, so we can't wait to see what comes next for these characters.

What are your thoughts on all of this TV news?

Are you excited about any of the announcements?

Hit the comments.

Carissa Pavlica is the managing editor and a staff writer and critic for TV Fanatic. She's a member of the Critic's Choice Association, enjoys mentoring writers, conversing with cats, and passionately discussing the nuances of television and film with anyone who will listen. Follow her on X and email her here at TV Fanatic.