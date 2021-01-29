Watch Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Online: Season 4 Episode 10

Did Angelina manage to play nice?

Her feud with Deena was officially squashed on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 4 Episode 10, but the arrival of Jwoww threatened to change everything.

Jwoww was mad about the way Angelina thrived on the attention from the wedding fallout, and how she lost Snooki as a result.

With all the insanity going on, the Situation tried to break a big story about Lauren to the house.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic.