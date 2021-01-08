Watch Last Man Standing Online: Season 9 Episode 2

How did Last Man Standing pull off a Home Improvement crossover?

On Last Man Standing Season 9 Episode 2, Vanessa hired a repairman with an uncanny resemblance to Mike.

Meanwhile, Kyle and Ryan defended their favorite comic book writer to Mandy and Kristen.

Why did they go to such lengths?

Elsewhere, Mike struggled withan idea for his Outdoor Man 10th Anniversary blog.

Use the video above to watch Last Man Standing online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.