Watch Teen Mom 2 Online: Season 11 Episode 18

Did Kailyn apologize to Javi and Lauren?

On Teen Mom 2 Season 11 Episode 18, she was put in the hot seat for her comments about Javi asking her for sex in a parking lot.

Meanwhile, Leah opened up about her past in the aftermath of her book release, revealing something she had never told anyone before.

Elsewhere, Briana found herself questioning her future on the series after hitting out about the way her family was edited.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.