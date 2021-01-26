Watch The Bachelor Online: Season 25 Episode 4

Did Matt manage to progress with the process following the sudden departure of Sarah?

On The Bachelor Season 25 Episode 4, Matt fought his tendency to put up walls following a string of wild events.

Meanwhile, emotions in the house continued to run high, leading to a trash-talking face-off between Victoria and Katie.

The arrival of Ben Higgins and Wells Adams brought even more drama to the two group dates.

Use the video above to watch The Bachelor online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.