What to Watch: A Discovery of Witches, The Resident, Prodigal Son

We're well into the second week of 2021, and many beloved TV shows are returning to the air.

If you were struggling for things to watch in 2020, then we're sure there will be plenty to watch during the week ahead.

Have a look of what we recommend for you in the coming week, TV Fanatics.

Saturday, January 9

A Discovery of Witches (AMC+, Shudder, Sundance Now)

Are you prepared for a trip back to 1590? You better be because A Discovery of Witches Season 2 picks up moments after Matthew and Diana timewalk into the past.

Having seen a good portion of the new season, we can assure you that it's as beautiful and mysterious as A Discovery of Witches Season 1.

The new cast members are perfection in their roles, so if you've come to expect the best, you'll be thrilled with what lies ahead!

While we reviewed the season on the linear AMC channel for the first season, we'll be jumping into the fray this Saturday with the streaming release!

Sunday, January 10

8/7c American Gods (Starz)

There was a lot of controversy surrounding American Gods Season 3 due to behind-the-scenes drama, but that doesn't hurt the on-screen theatrics one bit.

The third season takes the characters to Lakeside, the home of the clunker, for a more grounded look into the extraordinary characters we know while adding some new faces.

We'll be reviewing the series weekly, so join us after the show for a fun discussion. And if you missed our American Gods Interviews, click the link to check them out!

9/8c Shameless (Showtime)

The Gallaghers return from their Christmas hiatus, and there's a lot going on for them.

The Milkoviches move into the dormant house next door, and it doesn't take long for them to wreak havoc in the neighborhood.

Will Mickey use this as a way to get his father out of his life for good?

10/9c The Rookie (ABC)

Fresh off of narrowly escaping with their jobs, Nolan and Harper are back in uniform and on the beat. While working at a community policing center to help rebuild a better relationship with the community, something, or rather someone will threaten their work.

Monday, January 11

10/9c The Good Doctor (ABC)

The Good Doctor is back in the New Year with Lim still struggling with the lingering effects and emotional toll of the pandemic. Meanwhile, matters aren't helped when Shaun decides he no longer wants to teach residents.

Claire devotes her time to a war veteran who is suffering from some severe PTSD, and her proposal for treatment is nothing short of unprecedented. Claire is making bold moves, will she become the powerhouse of the season?

Tuesday, January 12

8/7c The Resident (FOX)

The long wait is over, and our favorite medical drama (yeah, we said it) returns with an emotional fourth season premiere.

If you're looking for some reprieve from an extensive focus on the COVID-19 pandemic on a medical drama, then you've found it as The Resident touches upon and honors Frontline workers via flashback while delving into new stories that will touch your heart.

Most notably, it's a love letter for longtime CoNic 'shippers.

9/8c Prodigal Son (FOX)

Prodigal Son is back, and you might want to hang on for another bonkers ride. Months after Endicott's death, Gil's stabbing, and a pandemic there have been some changes, but no one is hanging on by a thread quite like Malcolm, or, a ledge, actually.

The team, headed by a deliciously bearded JT, has found a new rhythm and so many funny quips, but JT gets a disturbing reality check while Malcolm is still processing his new reality and relationship with Martin. We've already viewed the premiere, so trust us, Prodigal Son is starting the season off right! Come back for a full review!

Wednesday, January 13

8/7c The Challenge (MTV)

Fessy made a bold move by taking Nelson into the hall brawl, and en even bolder move by cutting Aneesa loose.

Is the Big Brother alliance about to implode? Sure looks that way.

Meanwhile, Josh is still gunning for Jay, but who will come out on top?

8/7c Chicago Med ( NBC)

The One Chicago will kick off a strong evening with a mysterious illness plaguing a patient which prompts a tram up between Dr. Charles and April.

And we finally get some background on the Cajun McDreamy, when a person from Dr. Marcel's past is brought into the ER.

9/8c Chicago Fire ( NBC)

After that steamy cliffhanger, Chicago Fire returns, and the biggest questions fans have on their minds is what's in store for Brett and Casey?

We will get an answer when the pair decides what their future will look like and if it involves one another romantically.

10/9c Chicago PD (NBC)

Chicago PD returns with a very case-centric episode that places Marina Squarciati front and center, and she knocks it out of the park.

The team investigates a case involving the murder of a young girl's entire family. And Burgess runs point with an assist with Ruzek as they're charged with tending to this young witness.

Meanwhile, Upton is offered a job opportunity with the FBI. Tune in live; fans will be abuzz with this one!

8/7c Married at First Sight (Lifetime)

Oh boy. The controversial reality series is back, and if you followed our reviews and thought last season was nuts, the new season and new Atlantan couples are about to give New Orleans couples a run for their money.

The matchmakers have made their most questionable pairings yet, and we're already dreading them walking down the aisle, well, not really, it's gonna be a trainwreck!

Friday, January 15

Servant (Apple TV+)

The addictive thriller returns with some big changes as Leanne returns to the Brownstone she walked out of.

With more questions than answers, the Turners start to question the machinations of the mysterious cult that popped up in their lives.

One episode is rolling out on premiere day and the rest will play out weekly. Stay tuned for reviews of each episode, TV Fanatics.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.