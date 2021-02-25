Christopher Meloni Says a Contract Dispute Led to Law & Order SVU Departure

Christopher Meloni's return to the Law & Order franchise a decade after he left took many fans by surprise.

He didn't leave on the best of terms, exiting Law & Order: SVU due to a contract dispute, which, in turn, left fans wondering what became of Elliot Stabler.

Meloni opened up about his controversial exit in a new interview with People Magazine.

“For me, it was about how things fell out — and the word I’ll use is that it was inelegant,” Meloni revealed.

“At the end of the day, how it was handled was, ‘Okay, see you later.’ So I went, ‘That’s fine. We’re all big boys and girls here. See you later.’ And I was off on new adventures and doing what I wanted to do.”

The good news is that Meloni and co-star Mariska Hargitay remained connected during the 10 years he was away from the franchise.

Thankfully, they will be reunited on-screen later this year when Law & Order: Organized Crime debuts.

The series will follow Elliot Stabler, who returns to the NYPD to battle organized crime after a devastating personal loss.

However, the city and police department have changed dramatically in the decade he's been away, and he must adapt to a criminal justice system in the midst of its own moment of reckoning.

Throughout the series, we will follow Stabler's journey to find absolution and rebuild his life while leading a new elite task force that is taking apart the city's most powerful criminal syndicates one by one.

Given that there was no on-screen goodbye between Benson and Elliot, there are a lot of unanswered questions.

"There are a lot of unanswered questions about how he left, why the silence vis-à-vis Olivia Benson," Christopher revealed on The Talk last summer.

"I think, in real terms, society, and what we are dealing with in society, has changed dramatically. So, I think you have to address that. And, I think the person Elliot was, I think we all evolve. I think all those things are going to be put into play."

Law & Order: SVU will remain in the 9/8c time-period, but its Christopher Meloni-led spinoff, Organized Crime, will launch April 1, in the 10/9c slot.

This night also marks a crossover between the two shows, so fans will have many Elliot-Olivia scenes to look forward to.

The supporting cast includes Tamara Taylor and Dylan McDermott.

