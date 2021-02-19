Watch Law & Order: SVU Online: Season 22 Episode 7

Did Benson find the right team to crack the latest case?

On Law & Order: SVU Season 22 Episode 7, the detective joined forces with Lt. Barek and the Bronx SVY to track down a serial rapist with victims in both boroughs.

Meanwhile, Rollins had to contend with a surprising foe in the workplace.

Elsewhere, Elliot contacted Olivia when she least expected it.

Law & Order: SVU Season 22 Episode 7 Quotes

Benson: You're new to SVU. We like to coordinate.
Berek: Look, Deputy Chief Garland was very clear what my job was. To build up trust in the Bronx. We bring Manhattan in, there goes morale.
Benson: There's a rapist out there. Shouldn't that be our priority?

Kat: Vic still in the apartment?
Uniform: She didn't want to leave. I didn't argue. That's your job.

Going Undercover - Law & Order: SVU Season 22 Episode 7
A Dangerous Game - Law & Order: SVU Season 22 Episode 7
Benson and Barek/Tall - Law & Order: SVU Season 22 Episode 7
Working With Lt Barek - Law & Order: SVU Season 22 Episode 7
Catching a Predator - Law & Order: SVU Season 22 Episode 7
A Tale of Two Squads - Law & Order: SVU Season 22 Episode 7
