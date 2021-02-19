Watch Law & Order: SVU Online: Season 22 Episode 7

Did Benson find the right team to crack the latest case?

On Law & Order: SVU Season 22 Episode 7, the detective joined forces with Lt. Barek and the Bronx SVY to track down a serial rapist with victims in both boroughs.

Meanwhile, Rollins had to contend with a surprising foe in the workplace.

Elsewhere, Elliot contacted Olivia when she least expected it.

Use the video above to watch Law & Order: SVU online right here via TV Fanatic.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.