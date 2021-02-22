Days of Our Lives Spoilers Week of 2-22-21: Who Shoots [Spoiler]?

It's been a while since Days of Our Lives had a compelling murder mystery.

Viewers guessed who The Necktie Killer was and who killed Nick Fallon almost immediately, and we won't even talk about that nonsense with a bunch of drugged-up people accused of killing Deimos.

But on Days of Our Lives during the week of 2-22-21, another disliked character meets his demise. Will this mystery be any harder to solve than the last ones?

The extended promo video focuses exclusively on the set-up for Charlie's murder.

Several people want to neutralize Charlie, and at least three suspects threaten to kill him before Charlie is seen putting his hands up in his doorway and asking someone not to shoot.

The biggest question here is not who killed Charlie but who will be accused of it.

After all, on Days of Our Lives, the cops never get it right on the first try.

My guess for their first suspect is John. He supposedly has uncontrollable fits of anger since his aneurysm, is already facing charges for choking Jan Spears, and spoilers say that Marlena questions him about where he's been shortly after the murder.

Plus, the spoiler video includes a clip of John grabbing Charlie by the lapels and threatening to kill him.

Nicole and Allie are also suspects. But what does that mean for Rafe, who is likely to be the lead investigator on this case?

Allie is Rafe's stepdaughter from his previous marriage to Sami and Nicole is his close friend that he seems to be developing feelings for.

And with Sami coming back to town, Rafe will definitely be caught in the middle if he tries to dig too deeply into Allie's involvement in this!

Believe it or not, the murder isn't the only thing happening on Days of Our Lives during the week of 2-22-21. Check out the spoilers below.

Chloe reveals to Brady that Philip kissed her.

In an ideal world, Brady wouldn't care.

But how much do you want to bet he'll be jealous?

So far, Brady and Chloe insist they're just friends, but that's obviously not going to be the case long-term. Besides, Philip and Brady are as much rivals as Philip and Xander are.

Vivian makes a deal with Kristen.

According to spoilers, Vivian will only help Kristen and Susan switch places if Kristen helps break up Jake and Kate.

It's a shame that these two legacy characters are not being used for anything better than these silly shenanigans.

They are two classy divas with no conscience, and an alliance between them could be fun if done right.

That said, I'm looking forward to Vivian interacting with Susan, who once screamed that Vivian was a vampire and threatened her with a package of garlic.

Charlie flips out on Claire!

Of course, he does.

Claire's father is a cop, but God forbid she clue him into her plan to go undercover and trap Charlie.

This is such standard practice in Salem that no one should be surprised, but still.

Belle suggested Shawn arrange protection for Claire because of Charlie's past violence toward her, but why has no one reported his grabbing her by the arms to the police and attempted to file a restraining order?

Sarah has surprising news for Xander.

I'm not sure what this is about. But please let it not be that Sarah is pregnant.

That's the only surprise I can think of, and it's been way overdone.

But maybe she's already made all the wedding arrangements even before the proposals since surprise weddings are a thing in Salem.

John threatens Charlie.

This is the set-up for the murder mystery.

I still wish Days of Our Lives had done something about John's aneurysm symptoms other than declaring he had them and then forget about them for months.

But it does look like we're in for John being accused of killing his granddaughter's abusive ex.

Obviously, it's not him. I wonder if his good buddy Steve will get involved in clearing his name.

Tripp tells Steve he wants to help Allie with baby Henry.

Now that Allie knows Tripp isn't the one who raped her, they're probably going to end up falling in love.

Sami's coming back to town too, and she won't be happy about this at all.

Tripp is a strong character, but can he hold his own with Allie's crazy mother?

Ciara and Ben have a shared dream.

Again?

That Romeo and Juliet fantasy wasted enough of viewers' time.

No more shared dreams, please. Let's get on with Ben finding and rescuing Ciara.

Marlena grills John about his disappearing act.

Yep, they're definitely setting it up for John to be the top suspect in Charlie's murder.

Marlena is probably preparing to testify to John's lack of mental competency in the event he's arrested.

But let's hope that's premature, and it never gets that far.

Rafe brings in a murder suspect.

On TV, cops can bring people in "just for questioning," even though there's no such thing in real life.

So this doesn't necessarily mean he's made an arrest yet.

Still, though, it's not looking good for John. Unless, of course, Rafe is questioning someone else.

Susan panics when Lani comes to visit "Kristen" in prison.

Lani doesn't always have the best cop instincts.

But she's so drawn to Kristen that there's no way she wouldn't realize this was a fake.

These scenes will likely be ridiculous, but maybe they'll be fun.

