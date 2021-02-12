Gina Carano Hits Back Following Mandalorian Firing: “They Can’t Cancel Us If We Don’t Let Them”

Gina Carano is opening up following her firing from The Mandalorian.

The 38-year-old actress, who was officially let go earlier this week by Lucasfilm, has announced that she has a new movie in the works after teaming up with The Daily Wire, the conservative website run by Ben Shapiro.

Carano is set to develop and produce a new movie.

“The Daily Wire is helping make one of my dreams — to develop and produce my own film — come true. I cried out and my prayer was answered," Carano revealed in a statement to Deadline.

"I am sending out a direct message of hope to everyone living in fear of cancellation by the totalitarian mob. I have only just begun using my voice which is now freer than ever before, and I hope it inspires others to do the same. They can’t cancel us if we don’t let them."

Lucasfilm officially severed ties with Carano on Wednesday following controversial social media post in which she likened being a Republican today to being Jewish during the Holocaust.

She deleted the post ahead of her ouster, but nothing is ever really deleted once it hits the internet.

"Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future," a Lucasfilm spokesperson said earlier this week.

"Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable."

“Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbors…even by children. Because history is edited, most people today don’t realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews," the post Carano shared earlier this week reads.

"How is that any different from hating someone for their political views,” the offending post, which was originally on another Instagram account, continues.

#FireGinaCarano trended on Twitter as fans hit out at Disney and Lucasfilm about her being association with the Star Wars franchise.

“This is f--king vile and unnecessary,” a tweet read.

“Gina carano needs to be held accountable. the oppression my people have faced because of our religion and ethnicity is NOT the same as political disagreements.”

“The level of cognitive dissonance is appalling,” another added.

Carano was also dropped by her talent agency on Wednesday.

The most recent controversial post is not the first time Carano had been in the media for posts.

She issued a series of tweets last year, one in which she mocked mask-wearing amid the pandemic and another in which she falsely suggested voter fraud occurred during the 2020 presidential election.

Carano starred on the first two seasons of The Mandalorian in the role of Cara Dune, and there were rumors that she was to get her own spinoff series.

Disney+ and Lucasfilm have yet to formally announce what will happen to the character, but some fans have been campaigning to have Lucy Lawless step into the role.

