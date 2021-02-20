Gina Carano Accuses Disney & LucasFilm of Bullying in Explosive Interview

Gina Carano is delving deeper into her firing from The Mandalorian.

The actress will take part in a new interview with Ben Shapiro of The Daily Wire about her ouster from the Star Wars franchise on Sunday.

Deadline obtained excerpts from the interview and published them on Friday.

Carano has now likened the treatment she has received from her former bosses to bullying.

"I’ve been through so much, and I’ve seen so much now, clearly, of the bullying that’s been taking place, and I saw it before," she said.

"I’m not the only one that’s ever been bullied by this company, and I know that so deeply," she maintained.

"I could share a story which would turn things around in the media but I can’t because it would sell out a friend…Everyone is afraid of losing their job."

Carano was fired from the franchise last week after social media uproar following a post that she shared that said "Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbors.... even by children."

"Because history is edited, most people today don't realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews. "How is that any different from hating someone for their political views?" concluded the offending post.

LucasFilm responded swiftly, saying that she was not employed by them and there are "no plans for her to be in the future."

"Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable," the statement read.

Carano was also dropped by her talent agency UTA following the controversy and Hasbro ceased production of her Cara Dune action figure.

Carano told Shapiro that she felt like she was being targeted by Disney executives.

"Just a couple of weeks ago, Lucasfilm asked an artist that they employ to erase my character and put a different character in place, and he proudly announces this on Twitter, and erases my character and puts another character in place," she said.

"All the fans of Cara Dune were just outraged. They were like “Why didn’t you add the character? Why did you have to take off the character? Is there something wrong? Is Gina getting fired?':

"How I found out [that I was fired] was that I looked on the internet, and you know, you check your Twitter and I’m trending and the “fire Gina Carano” hashtag worked,’ she said.

The former Deadpool actress shared that she was sent an email accidentally by a Disney employee that showed there were people within the company "went to bat for me" but "they didn’t win out at the end."

She said that her posts were constantly monitored, while her more liberal co-stars were allowed to express their opinions without being punished.

"They’ve been all over me and they’ve been watching me like a hawk, and I’m watching people on the same production and they can say everything they want, and that’s where I had a problem," she said.

"I had a problem because I wasn’t going along with the narrative."

Carano said she was prepared to get the boot at any point due to it happening to other people.

"I’ve seen the looks on their faces," she said.

"I’ve seen the bullying that takes place, and so when this started, they point their guns at you, and you know it’s only a matter of time."

"I’ve seen it happen to so many people, and I just thought to myself (…) 'you’re coming for me, I know you are.'"

"They’re making it very obvious through their employees who were coming for me, and so I was like, 'I’m going to go down swinging and I’m going to stay true to myself.'"

