NCIS: New Orleans Ending With Current Season on CBS

It's a big day for CBS.

No sooner was the announcement that Mom, the award-winning Chuck Lorre comedy, was ending after its eighth season, news of another loss has come to light.

NCIS: New Orleans, one of the most successful spinoffs of the NCIS franchise, is coming to an end.

Today, the news was dropped that the series, which stars Scott Bakula, will air its final episode on May 16.

The news comes on the heels of the suggestion that NCIS: Hawaii might be coming, so it's not surprising that one of the three series currently airing might be taking a bow.

As recent as yesterday, we were pondering whether the mothership would be on the air much longer with Mark Harmon's contract up in the air.

But now that we know that NCIS will not continue if Harmon departs and NCIS: New Orleans is coming to an end, it seems more likely that the long-running NCIS will have a little more breathing room.

Perhaps they'll be open to the handful of episodes Harmon is said to have in mind if NCIS Season 19 comes to fruition.

As for the end of NCIS: New Orleans, executive producers Christopher Silber and Jan Nash said, "It has been our sincere pleasure and honor to work on this show and with this incredible cast and crew for over 150 episodes.

"As disappointed as we are to see NOLA end, we couldn’t be prouder of the work we’ve done and are grateful to the spectacular and resilient Crescent City that embraced us for seven wonderful years."

Series star Bakula also weighed in. "Sad to end our love affair with this phenomenal city but so grateful for all the friends we made along the way.

"I will miss the music. Big thank you to CBS for seven years."

Kelly Kahl, President, CBS Entertainment, had this to say. "From the start, NCIS: New Orleans was able to distinguish itself with its New Orleans authenticity, from the colors and music to the vibrancy and stories you can only find in the Big Easy.

"Thanks to the amazing talents of the producers, writers, cast, and crew, ‘NOLA’ has played a key role on our schedule.

"We’re pleased to give it a big sendoff and that viewers will have the opportunity to say goodbye to their favorite characters as the final season wraps."

This goodbye ensures a lot of eyes will be on any news of NCIS: Hawaii getting the green light in addition to hopes for NCIS Season 19.

Since it's NCIS: New Orleans showrunner Sibler's creativity behind the proposed direct-to-series Hawaii spinoff, at least the broader picture is beginning to make sense.

With the creation of a writers' room and the hunt for someone to direct the pilot, it seems NCIS: Hawaii is closer than we thought in light of NOLA's cancelation.

Every leg of the NCIS franchise has been a huge ratings success for CBS, with NCIS: Los Angeles the reigning champion.

We have every belief that NCIS: LA is set to continue beyond the next season, and there is more CBS franchise news also on the horizon with the CSI limited series return getting a lot of coverage, including potential cast members.

As always, we'll keep you abreast of the latest CBS news and developments.

For now, what are your thoughts on the end of NCIS: New Orleans?

Sound off below.

Carissa Pavlica is the managing editor and a staff writer and critic for TV Fanatic. She's a member of the Critic's Choice Association, enjoys mentoring writers, conversing with cats, and passionately discussing the nuances of television and film with anyone who will listen. Follow her on Twitter and email her here at TV Fanatic.