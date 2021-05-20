NCIS: CBS Boss Responds to Mark Harmon Exit Rumors

Is NCIS about to go on without Mark Harmon?

That's been one of the bigger questions in recent months as we look toward the future of the CBS drama.

The series landed a renewal for Season 19 recently, and is now set to change nights to Mondays next season.

Kelly Kahl, the president of CBS Entertainment, is now opening up about Harmon's future with the series.

“We take it year by year with Mark, we’d love to have him as long as he’d like to be here," Kahl explained to Deadline.

"Even in this past season, he might have been light in a couple of [episodes], so we’re happy to work around his schedule.”

The Hollywood Reporter revealed earlier this year that Harmon's contract was up this season.

The same report teased that CBS was unsure about renewing the series without Harmon, throwing the future into question.

It then emerged that Harmon got wind of what his exit could mean for the series, but there's no telling whether he will still be a series regular next season or if he will drop down to a recurring player.

If you watch NCIS online, it seems like the series is preparing for less Leroy Jethro Gibbs.

Whether that will turn out to be the case, we need to stay tuned for details.

We know that the series has been renewed for what will likely be a full season, and the series is leaving Tuesdays behind.

CBS confirmed earlier this week that NCIS was moving to Mondays at 9 p.m., leaving behind the slot it has called home for 18 years.

It will lead into NCIS: Hawai'i, which will air in the 10 p.m. slot next season.

The new spinoff features Vanessa Lachey as the first female lead in the franchise.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.