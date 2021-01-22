Watch Walker Online: Season 1 Episode 1

at .

Did Cordell make things right with his family?

On Walker Season 1 Episode 1, the detective returned home after months away, but not everyone was happy about his return.

Violet Brinson as Stella - Walker Season 1 Episode 1

With his dead wife's murder case still ruling his life, he had to make a decision about what to focus on.

Meanwhile, Cordell's new partner ruffled a lot of feathers on her first day on the job.

Watch Walker Season 1 Episode 1 Online

Use the video above to watch Walker online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

These Shows Should Be Igniting Conversation!
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Walker Season 1 Episode 1 Quotes

Walker: Congratulations on the promotion. Should have celebrated last night.
Micki: I think you celebrated enough for both of us last night.

Walker: Micki. I figured you'd be a guy.
Micki: So did my mom.

Walker Season 1 Episode 1

Walker Season 1 Episode 1 Photos

Family Game Night - Walker Season 1 Episode 1
Molly Hagen as Abeline Walker Season 1 Episode 1
Violet Brinson as Stella - Walker Season 1 Episode 1
Abeline and Bonham Walker Season 1 Episode 1
Walker and Emily Say Goodbye Season 1 Episode 1
Trey Treats Walker's Wounds Season 1 Episode 1
  1. Walker
  2. Walker Season 1
  3. Walker Season 1 Episode 1
  4. Watch Walker Online: Season 1 Episode 1