Watch 9-1-1 Online: Buck Begins

What really happened to Buck?

On 9-1-1 Season 4 Episode 5, Maddie finally revealed the secret that Buck had been hiding for so long.

In one of the most harrowing episodes to date, Buck started to confront the past, but it also put him in danger.

Meanwhile, the 118 raced to save the lives of workers trapped in a five-alarm factory fire.

What did they find when they arrived?

Use the video above to watch 9-1-1 online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.