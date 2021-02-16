Watch 9-1-1 Online: Buck Begins

What really happened to Buck?

On 9-1-1 Season 4 Episode 5, Maddie finally revealed the secret that Buck had been hiding for so long.

In one of the most harrowing episodes to date, Buck started to confront the past, but it also put him in danger.

Meanwhile, the 118 raced to save the lives of workers trapped in a five-alarm factory fire.

What did they find when they arrived?

9-1-1 Season 4 Episode 5 Quotes

Margaret: You're not a mother, yet. You don't understand that kind of loss. What it does to you.
Maddie: You disappeared into your grief and left me and Evan to fend for ourselves.

Buck: I don't understand why no one told me. I mean, I had a brother.
Maddie: They were in shock. After he died. They packed up his things. We moved to a new town. They made me promise never to tell you.

