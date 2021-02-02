Watch All American Online: Season 3 Episode 3

at .

Did Spencer get his wish?

On All American Season 3 Episode 3, the teen struggled to keep up with everything he signed up for.

Getting Ready - All American Season 3 Episode 3

In a truly heartbreaking scene, he opened up to Layla about his wishes, leading to a breakthrough.

Elsewhere, the tension at West Beverly continued to mount when a pivotal new figure arrived to lead the football team.

Watch All American Season 3 Episode 3 Online

Use the video above to watch All American online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

All American Season 3 Episode 3 Quotes

It's your team or is it Spencer's team? I haven't really figured that out yet.

Darnell [to Billy]

Asher: You're shallow.
J.J.: What?
Asher: You're playing too shallow.

All American Season 3 Episode 3

All American Season 3 Episode 3 Photos

Offering Advice - All American Season 3 Episode 3
Team Leader - All American Season 3 Episode 3
Seeking Counsel - All American Season 3 Episode 3
Coming Together - All American
Concerned Friend - All American Season 3 Episode 3
Getting Ready - All American Season 3 Episode 3
  1. All American
  2. All American Season 3
  3. All American Season 3 Episode 3
  4. Watch All American Online: Season 3 Episode 3