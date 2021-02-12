Watch Clarice Online: Season 1 Episode 1

at .

Was the silence really over?

On Clarice Season 1 Episode 1, we were introduced to a hardened Clarice, several years after her run-in with Hannibal Lecter.

Unwelcome Return - Clarice Season 1 Episode 1

As a deadly new murder spree kicked off, Clarice was forced to pick a side.

Meanwhile, a surprising face from Clarice's past emerged, and she was left to question whether they had been stalking her.

Watch Clarice Season 1 Episode 1 Online

Use the video above to watch Clarice online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Clarice Season 1 Episode 1 Quotes

Therapist: You were a survivor.
Clarice: To be a survivor, you have to be a victim. I was just doing my job.

I thought it was done.

Clarice

Clarice Season 1 Episode 1

Clarice Season 1 Episode 1 Photos

Unwelcome Addition - Clarice Season 1 Episode 1
Unwelcome Return - Clarice Season 1 Episode 1
Much-Needed Relaxation - Clarice Season 1 Episode 1
New Ally - Clarice Season 1 Episode 1
Still Struggling - Clarice Season 1 Episode 1
Overwhelmed Agent - Clarice Season 1 Episode 1
  1. Clarice
  2. Clarice Season 1
  3. Clarice Season 1 Episode 1
  4. Watch Clarice Online: Season 1 Episode 1