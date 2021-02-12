Watch Clarice Online: Season 1 Episode 1

Was the silence really over?

On Clarice Season 1 Episode 1, we were introduced to a hardened Clarice, several years after her run-in with Hannibal Lecter.

As a deadly new murder spree kicked off, Clarice was forced to pick a side.

Meanwhile, a surprising face from Clarice's past emerged, and she was left to question whether they had been stalking her.

Use the video above to watch Clarice online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.