Watch Last Man Standing Online: Season 9 Episode 8

Did Mandy, Kyle, and Vanessa go too far?

On Last Man Standing Season 9 Episode 8, the trio attempted to meddle in Jen's life, but it did not go down well.

Meanwhile, Ed put Mike and Joe against one another to find the next classic car for renovation.

What did Chuck do to get his own back on everyone?

Use the video above to watch Last Man Standing online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.