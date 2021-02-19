Watch Mom Online: Season 8 Episode 8

Did Bonnie leave Christie behind?

Mom Season 8 Episode 8 finally revealed what became of Christie's bedroom, but Bonnie found herself at an emotional breaking point after recent events.

Meanwhile, Tammy attempted to create boundaries with Marjorie.

Unfortunately, Marjorie was more concerned with causing problems in the household.

