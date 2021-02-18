Watch Nancy Drew Online: Season 2 Episode 5

at .

Did Nancy make the right choice for herself?

The Drew Crew went to war on Nancy Drew Season 2 Episode 5 over the way Nancy chose to go about the latest mission.

Detective Duo - Nancy Drew Season 2 Episode 4

With the Aglaeca waiting to strike, they had previously made a decision to stick together.

Meanwhile, Bess made a mistake that threatened to tear her life apart.

Who helped her right her wrong?

Nancy Drew Season 2 Episode 5 Quotes

I regret ever hurting any of you. You trusted me when I made mistakes, and I never wanted anybody to get hurt. Even though I am a Hudson and my genes don't exactly do me favors in the leadership department.

Nancy

Nick: How do we lure her into the open?
Nancy: We use ourselves as bait.

Nancy Drew Season 2 Episode 5

