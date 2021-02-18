Watch Nancy Drew Online: Season 2 Episode 5

Did Nancy make the right choice for herself?

The Drew Crew went to war on Nancy Drew Season 2 Episode 5 over the way Nancy chose to go about the latest mission.

With the Aglaeca waiting to strike, they had previously made a decision to stick together.

Meanwhile, Bess made a mistake that threatened to tear her life apart.

Who helped her right her wrong?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.